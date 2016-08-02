Drivers urged to get car wash after Kalamazoo sewer overflow

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Some drivers in Kalamazoo are being urged to get a car wash as a precaution after a sewer overflowed onto a roadway.

The Kalamazoo Gazette reports the warning primarily applies to motorists driving east on Kilgore Road from Sprinkle Road between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday. The County Health & Community Services department says those who drove through water there should wash their vehicles.

The department recommends that people avoid spreading and tracking anything they or their vehicles contacted from the spill. It also recommends that they clean and disinfect any shoes and clothes that may have come in contact as well as thoroughly wash their skin.

Workers with the city’s Department of Public Services Wastewater Division stopped the wastewater discharge, but an estimated 2,700 gallons got out.