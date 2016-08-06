Pedestrian taken to hospital after hit-and-run crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman was hospitalized early Saturday morning after police say she was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

Grand Rapids police say they were called to the scene between the 3000 block and 3200 block of Plainfield Avenue near I-96 just before 1:00 a.m.

It’s not clear if the woman’s injuries were life-threatening but police say the woman was taken to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in downtown Grand Rapids.

Investigators are still searching for the driver of that car.