Pedestrian taken to hospital after hit-and-run crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman was hospitalized early Saturday morning after police say she was struck by a hit-and-run driver.
Grand Rapids police say they were called to the scene between the 3000 block and 3200 block of Plainfield Avenue near I-96 just before 1:00 a.m.
It’s not clear if the woman’s injuries were life-threatening but police say the woman was taken to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in downtown Grand Rapids.
Investigators are still searching for the driver of that car.
43.016596 -85.643395
4 comments
Commonsense
Lazy T Resident?
You Don't Know
This was not a Lazy T resident. Don’t make ignorant comments.
Mel
It happened in front of taco bell . So i dont know.. Maybe a lazy t resident
Jennifer
No I was not a lazy T resident… I live down the road from where I was hit. Thankfully, after 5 months of recovery, I am healed!! I still am a work in progress, but I’ve climbed mountains in progress thus far… I was just released from the facility and now back home with family in time for Christmas! The doctors predicted 2years of recovery, and I am blowing them out of the water🙂 I endured 10 fractures, a severe traumatic brain injury, which took 4 brain surgeries to correct, but to whomever was involved in the crash, I am alive and doing well!