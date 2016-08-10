Brain Aneurysms: What you need to know

About one in 50 people in the United States have an unruptured brain aneurysm, but how do you know if you have one?
Dr. Paul Mazaris, a neurosurgeon from Spectrum Health, says brain aneurysms are caused by a swelling in a blood vessel in the brain.
A brain aneurysm can rupture, causing bleeding into the brain, and can quickly become life-threatening. Most brain aneurysms don't rupture, but if they do, they require quick medical treatment.
Symptoms to look out for if you have an unruptured brain aneurysm are:
- Localized Headache
- Dilated pupils
- Blurred or double vision
- Pain above and behind eye
- Weakness and numbness
- Difficulty speaking
Dr. Mazaris says there are multiple signs to watch out for a ruptured aneurysm:
- Sudden severe headache, the worst headache of your life
- Loss of consciousness
- Nausea/Vomiting
- Stiff Neck
- Sudden blurred or double vision
- Sudden pain above/behind the eye or difficulty seeing
- Sudden change in mental status/awareness
- Sudden trouble walking or dizziness
- Sudden weakness and numbness
- Sensitivity to light (photophobia)
- Seizure
- Drooping eyelid
If you experience any of the symptoms of a ruptured aneurysm, call 911 immediately.
Spectrum Health's Center for Neurosciences specializes in treatment for brain aneurysms. If a doctor detects an unruptured aneurysm, there are two options a patient can take: treatment or observation. The goal of either treatment is to prevent anymore bleeding by sealing off the aneurysm with a clip or coil.
For more information about neurovascular treatment at Spectrum Health, call (616) 267-7900.