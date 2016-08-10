Brain Aneurysms: What you need to know

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About one in 50 people in the United States have an unruptured brain aneurysm, but how do you know if you have one?

Dr. Paul Mazaris, a neurosurgeon from Spectrum Health, says brain aneurysms are caused by a swelling in a blood vessel in the brain.

A brain aneurysm can rupture, causing bleeding into the brain, and can quickly become life-threatening. Most brain aneurysms don't rupture, but if they do, they require quick medical treatment.

Symptoms to look out for if you have an unruptured brain aneurysm are:

Localized Headache

Dilated pupils

Blurred or double vision

Pain above and behind eye

Weakness and numbness

Difficulty speaking

Dr. Mazaris says there are multiple signs to watch out for a ruptured aneurysm:

Sudden severe headache, the worst headache of your life

Loss of consciousness

Nausea/Vomiting

Stiff Neck

Sudden blurred or double vision

Sudden pain above/behind the eye or difficulty seeing

Sudden change in mental status/awareness

Sudden trouble walking or dizziness

Sudden weakness and numbness

Sensitivity to light (photophobia)

Seizure

Drooping eyelid

If you experience any of the symptoms of a ruptured aneurysm, call 911 immediately.

Spectrum Health's Center for Neurosciences specializes in treatment for brain aneurysms. If a doctor detects an unruptured aneurysm, there are two options a patient can take: treatment or observation. The goal of either treatment is to prevent anymore bleeding by sealing off the aneurysm with a clip or coil.

For more information about neurovascular treatment at Spectrum Health, call (616) 267-7900.