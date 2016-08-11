SCHOOL CLOSINGS & DELAYS

Book Report: Muskegon

Posted 7:58 PM, August 11, 2016, by

MUSKEGON, Mich -- The 2016 Muskegon High School football team has a chance to be one of the best teams in coach Shane Fairfield's 7 years.

Fairfield and Virginia Tech commit Kalil Pimpleton sat down with the Blitz crew at practice.

