Heavy rain pushes area rivers to flood stage

WEST MICHIGAN– The heavy rain from Monday night and early Tuesday has pushed some area rivers near flood stage. From Grand Rapids to the south and east we picked-up around 2 to 4 inches with isolated amounts of over 5 inches.

Grand River at Ionia – Flood Advisory until Saturday morning.

Kalamazoo River near New Richmond – Flood Advisory until Saturday afternoon.

Kalamazoo River at Comstock – Flood Advisory until Saturday afternoon.

Kalamazoo River at Marshall – Flood Advisory until Saturday afternoon.

Thornapple River above Hasting – Flood Advisory until Saturday afternoon.

Portage River near Vicksburg – Flood Advisory until Saturday afternoon.

For the latest river levels and forecasts go to:

http://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=GRR

 

Our next chance of widespread significant rainfall will be Saturday.

 

