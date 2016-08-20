Tornadoes reported during afternoon storms; power out in many areas

Posted 2:25 PM, August 20, 2016, by , Updated at 10:48AM, August 29, 2016

WEST MICHIGAN — Tornado warnings were issued Saturday afternoon for a series of storms that rolled through.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touchdown three miles south of Hamilton, Michigan.  Another one was confirmed in Ionia County.

Serious damage has been reported in Grandville and Wyoming in Kent County, Fennville in Allegan County and Bangor in Van Buren County.  More damage has been reported in the Belding area of Ionia County.

The southern tier of Grand Rapids also received damage.

Consumers Energy reports over 20,000 customers in Kent County are without power. Other power outages are reported in Allegan, Van Buren, Barry, Ionia and Montcalm County.

 

