How to get the most out of your Farmers Market

The Farmers Market is a great place to source local produce but it can be overwhelming to navigate through the many booths. Making a few rounds at all the booths will not only help you select the most affordable produce but will also provide great exercise.

Bryan Nader, Sous Chef and Jennifer Fillenworth, Registered Dietitian, for Mercy Health, are here to show you some helpful ways to get the most from your next trip to your local Farmers Market.

Fact: According to the National Farmers Market Directory Michigan has 338 Farmers Markets.

Healthy Tip: Shopping at your local farmers market will help to maximize both the nutrition and freshness of your produce.

Fact: According to the Center for Urban Education about Sustainable Agriculture the average American meal travels 1500 miles to get from the farm to your local grocery store.

Healthy Tip: Shopping at your local farmers market cuts that distance down by up to 1400 miles. Allowing farmers to pick your produce closer to the time of selling it to you.

Fact: Supporting your local farmers helps to support the local economy and in-season produce is budget friendly.

Healthy Tip: Have a budget in mind and create a shopping list prior to making your trip. This will help save money and keep you from overbuying produce.

Fact: Fresh fruits and vegetables are full of antioxidants that help to protect against many chronic illnesses such as heart disease and some forms of cancer.

Healthy Tip: Bringing the kids to the farmer's market is a great way to introduce them to fresh produce and start healthy habits at a young age that will benefit them for the rest of their lives. Children are more likely to eat fruits and vegetables if you are eating them too!

Fact: Farmers are the experts on their product. They are able to tell you what fertilizers they use and if their product is organic.

Healthy Tip: Talk to the farmers about suggestions for preparing their product. They will be glad to share their suggestions with you.