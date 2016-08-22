Treatment options for back pain at Spectrum Health Spine and Pain Management Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many Americans suffering from back pain are in search of a way to manage the pain. Spectrum Health Spine and Pain Management Center is dedicated to helping these patients get rid of the pain.

Doctors at Spectrum Health say that back pain is one of the most common problems they see, and there are plenty of options to begin the road to relieving the pain.

The first things to try are physical therapy. If that doesn't work, patients will get referrals to pain psychology and referrals to the pain management doctors. In those cases, they do things like injections, medication, and then occasionally surgery.

One of the most important things to do when having back pain is to maintain a healthy lifestyle, exercise, and to eat right. A lot of the time most back pain can be resolved with exercise.

Doctors say their goal for patients is to help them get back to where they were before the pain started. They'll help you make the decision of whether or not surgery is necessary.

To learn more about treatments and the process at the pain management center, watch the video above or click here.

The Spine and Pain Management Center is located at 1900 Wealthy Street Southeast in suite 290. For more information, call (616) 774-8345.