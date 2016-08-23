Relieve neck and back pain with the DRX9000C at Total Health Chiropractic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Are you missing out on last minute summer fun because of chronic neck or back pain? Total Health Chiropractic can help relieve the pain, without any pain killers or major surgery.

Dr. Christopher Miller says with his DRX9000C machine, he's helped many people regain quality of life. The DRX9000C is cutting edge technology that provides a non-surgical way to treat serious neck and back pain that might be caused from sciatica, herniated or bulging discs, degenerative disc disease along with spinal stenosis.

On August 30, Total Health will be hosting a Neck and Back Pain Relief Open House. From 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. you can try out their most popular services at no charge like massages, 3-D rehabilitation sessions, and rock taping for joint pain. You'll also be able to tour their state-of-the-art facility, take part in a raffle for prizes, plus enjoy some free food and drink.

Dr. Miller is offering new patients a special deal for Morning Mix viewers. For $45, you can get a Neck and Back Consultation and Exam, that's a savings of $195.

The first seven callers will receive a free hydrotherapy massage. This offer excludes Medicare and Medicaid.

To schedule an appointment, or to learn more about their procedures and events, call (616) 828-0861.