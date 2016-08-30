Mother who lost child to Meningitis B wants required vaccinations
DETROIT, Mich– In 2013, Emily Stillman was a 19-year-old Sophmore at Kalamazoo College when she contracted Meningitis B, and passed away just hours later. Now Emily’s mother, Alicia Stillman, is fighting to avoid this from happening in the future.
Alicia Stillman has since created the Emily Stillman Foundation to raise awareness of the dangerous risks of Meningitis B. A vaccine has since been created since Emily’s death, but Stillman wants it to be a requirement for all college students.
“There was no vaccine for Meningitis B when Emily contracted the disease, but there is now,” says Stillman in a press release. “Making the immunization a requirement for students on campuses across Michigan will save lives and prevent the kind of heartache my family has experienced every day.”
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services sent out a letter in August to every college and university in the state asking them to change their immunization policies when it comes to Meningitis B and other diseases that can be avoided by getting a vaccine.
Meningitis B is the only type of meningitis not included in the common meningitis vaccine given to children and teens across the United States. There are different groups of meningitis, but the vaccine commonly given only protects against four groups. College students are the most at risk because of their communal living situations.
The symptoms of meningitis can include feeling poor, fever, nausea, vomiting, severe headaches, stiff neck, joint pain, mental changes, sensitivity to light or a red or purple rash in which color doesn’t fade when pressure is applied to the skin.
4 comments
Sara
No vaccinations should not be mandatory, we are in charge of OUR own bodies. So if you choose to vaccinate great ( do your research check out vaxxed you can also find clips on you tube, plus look at what bill gates had to say) ) anyways just do your research and stop pushing things on other people. There are plenty of facts showing how bad they are and what they’ve caused.
Common Cents
Forced medication is Orwellian to say the least.
Jay
I’m sorry for your loss but if you believe in the vaccination so much you shouldn’t worry about others that choose not to vaccinate or maybe do some real research on what vaccines really do know what they claim they do The bigger question we should be asking ourselves is why someone as wealthy as Bill Gates would be pushing vaccination so hard to depopulate the globe
Jay
Polio vaccine CDC Admits Polio Vaccine Tainted with Cancer Causing Virus over 98 million Americans got contaminated with this poison if they mandated it for everybody where would we be how was it we’re gaining all this technology but yet every day there’s a new disease coming out should we be getting healthier not sicker