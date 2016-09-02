Man, 29, arrested in child sex abuse sting

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police say a 29-year-old man has been arrested following a sex abuse sting in Wyoming.
According to police, David Claire Riggs arranged to meet an undercover cop and believed the officer was selling children for sexual exploitation.
Investigators say Riggs admitted he planned to sexually assault the children. He faces charges of using a computer to commit a crime and child sexually abusive activity.
