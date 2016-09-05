Police: Man stabbed in the arm during Battle Creek robbery

Posted 10:54 AM, September 5, 2016, by , Updated at 11:10AM, September 5, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A man suffered non-life threatening injuries after police say he was stabbed in the arm early Monday morning.

At around 2:10 a.m., a  46-year-old man was walking in the area of Elm and Van Buren in Battle Creek when he was reportedly stabbed in the arm, according to a press release from the Battle Creek Police Department.

The suspect allegedly jumped out from a trail and demanded the victim to “give me what you got.”  Police say the victim started to fight with the suspect when he realized he had been injured.

The suspect ran off and no suspect description was given.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call police.

