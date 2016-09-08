Relieve your chronic neck and back pain without pain killers or surgery

Posted 11:26 AM, September 8, 2016, by

With the summer winding down, you might be starting to feel pain in your neck and back from all that summer action.

When chronic pain strikes, you don't need to rely on pain medicine or even surgery to make the pain go away. Doctor Christopher Miller from Total Health Chiropractic explains that you can find relief with their DRX 9000 program.

With the DRX 9000, you can find relief from:

  • Chronic neck and back pain
  • Herniated or bulging discs
  • Degenerative disc disease
  • Sciatica
  • Pinched nerves
  • Spinal stenosis
  • Failed neck or back surgery

Through the program, Total Health can help you stop suffering from:

  • Shooting pain in the arms and legs
  • Electrical-like pain
  • Leg/extremity weakness
  • Pain while standing or sitting
  • Sharp, achy pain in your lower back
  • Chronic aches and pains

Total Health Chiropractic is offering Morning Mix viewers a special deal. When you call to schedule an appointment with them, they'll give you a consultation and examination for $45, that's a savings of $195. The first five callers will get x-rays with their consultation absolutely free. This deal excludes Medicare and Medicaid.

To schedule an appointment with Total Health Chiropractic, call (616) 828-0861.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment