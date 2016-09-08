Relieve your chronic neck and back pain without pain killers or surgery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With the summer winding down, you might be starting to feel pain in your neck and back from all that summer action.

When chronic pain strikes, you don't need to rely on pain medicine or even surgery to make the pain go away. Doctor Christopher Miller from Total Health Chiropractic explains that you can find relief with their DRX 9000 program.

With the DRX 9000, you can find relief from:

Chronic neck and back pain

Herniated or bulging discs

Degenerative disc disease

Sciatica

Pinched nerves

Spinal stenosis

Failed neck or back surgery

Through the program, Total Health can help you stop suffering from:

Shooting pain in the arms and legs

Electrical-like pain

Leg/extremity weakness

Pain while standing or sitting

Sharp, achy pain in your lower back

Chronic aches and pains

Total Health Chiropractic is offering Morning Mix viewers a special deal. When you call to schedule an appointment with them, they'll give you a consultation and examination for $45, that's a savings of $195. The first five callers will get x-rays with their consultation absolutely free. This deal excludes Medicare and Medicaid.

To schedule an appointment with Total Health Chiropractic, call (616) 828-0861.