An easier way to pack snacks and clean blinds

When life is getting to stressful, here's a couple of home hacks to help make your life a little easier!

Cleaning Blinds

Cleaning the blinds might be one of the trickiest things to do, and it's something we don't do nearly often enough because of how much work it takes.

There are gadgets you can buy to make the cleaning easier, but why spend all that money when you can just make your own?

Take a pair of tongs, wrap the ends of the tongs with two kitchen washcloths or any other type of rag, then secure it with some rubber bands.

Take the tongs and grip in between the blinds, and slid the rags across the blinds, and it's an easy trick to keeping the blinds clean.

Chocolate Chip Storage

If you're the kind of person who's really bad at opening bags, it usually ends up in a mess with chips or other snacks flying across the room. Storing the snack later can usually be tricky after that, but not for long.

Take a pair of scissors to open the bag. Cut the top off a water or plastic pop bottle and keep the lid. Slip the open end of the bag through the plastic bottle, roll it over the sides, and then put the cap back on.

Now you have an easy and organized storage unit for your leftover snack, plus it keeps the snacks from falling out of the bag.

Coffee Creamer Snack Storage

Speaking of snack storage, another way to store snacks is with all those left over coffee creamer containers.

It's easy to just rip off the label on the creamer, and let the kids use them to hold their snacks without spilling it all over the carpet.

