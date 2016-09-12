Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for September 12

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Health advocates are pushing to make it a requirement for all Michigan schools to give CPR training to students.

The American Heart Association is lobbying for the change which could get approval as soon as this fall.

It would require students to be trained in CPR and the use of defibrillators at least once between 7th and 12th grades.

34 other states have already passed similar school requirements.

2. The weather didn’t keep hundreds away from enjoying the first Tribute on the Grand Event this past weekend.

Fox 17 partnered with Founders Brewing Company for the fundraiser at Ah-Nab-Awen Park.

There was live music from tribute bands, as well as food and beer.

The event benefited Grand Rapids Whitewater and their effort to restore the Rapids. Several people said they think it will help boost economic development by bringing more people and businesses downtown.

3. Hundreds of people came out to Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids over the weekend.

Babies, Blues, and BBQ happened Sunday afternoon. The outdoor food and music festival benefits the March of Dimes, which helps families dealing with premature births.

The Grilling Company, KJ Catering Company, Smokin Barbacoa, The B.O.B., and Daddy Pete’s BBQ made ribs and chicken for the event.

Daddy Pete’s won the contest for the best chicken and Smokin Barbacoa won for the best ribs.

4. Pedal Pub Tours will starting rolling in downtown Kalamazoo today.

The P3 Tours will provide sight-seeing tours of the central city, including stops at local brew pubs for up to 14 people at a time.

The company says they’re bringing a brand new custom-made bike and the first one with a 72 volt electric assist motor.

The business in Kalamazoo is expected to run seven days a week starting each day at 12 p.m. and plan to continue into November.

5. A Grand Rapids based Meijer has opened a museum at its headquarters to show its 82 year history.

The company has pictures on their Facebook page showing off the museum after the live ribbon cutting ceremony for the Meijer Heritage Center.

The museum opened on Saturday showing off 12 exhibit areas with photos, letters from customers, and much more.

Meijer began as just one store, and now has more than 200 throughout six states, employing 60,000 people.