Managing spine and back pain

One half of all working Americans admit to having back pain symptoms each year. When back pain is so frequent, many search for a way to get rid of the pain.

Dr. Nuala Crotty, a physiatrist from Spectrum Health, say that staying active is the key to avoiding the pain. Just staying in bed or resting works to an extent, but is a common myth when it comes to complete treatment. Staying active within your pain tolerance is key to lessen the pain.

Research has shown when someone's pain lasts six weeks, they are more at risk of receiving chronic pain. Chronic pain will last three months or more, and is a difficult condition to live with every day.

If the pain doesn't get better within four or six weeks, Spectrum Health's Spine and Pain Management Center will help figure out what's causing the pain and create a plan to fix it.

