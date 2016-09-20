Myths of neck and back pain treatments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A majority of Americans suffer with some form of neck or back pain in their lifetime. However, you don't have to resort to daily pain killers, or even surgery, to get rid of the pain.

Dr. Christopher Miller from Total Health Chiropractic came to bust some of the myths people are told about their back and neck pain, and how it can be treated.

Myth 1: Injections are a safe option to relieving neck and back pain.

Injections can eat away bones, which is why a person is allowed a certain number of injections a year.. They only mask the pain; the pain could get worse overtime without knowing it. Injections can also cause infections where they were administered

Myth 2: Neck and back pain are only caused by injuries.

There are many ways that neck and back pain can originate, not just through a severe injury. Growing old, disc deterioration, infection, and even unlucky genes can play a role in back and neck pain.

Myth 3: Surgery is the only option to correct the problem of neck and back pain.

There are many other treatment options that aren’t invasive or risky. There is physical therapy and special equipment like the DRX9000C to help fix the problem.

Dr. Miller says the DRX9000 is the true non-surgical spinal decompression machine that relieves chronic neck and back pain. It's non-invasive, there are no drugs, and there's no downtime after the procedure. It's highly effective in healing the following:

Chronic Neck & Back Pain

Herniated or Bulging Discs

Degenerative Disc Disease

Sciatica

Pinched Nerves

Spinal Stenosis

Failed Neck or Back Surgery

Total Health wants to help you get rid of your back pain, that's why they're having a special deal just for Morning Mix viewers. For just $45, you can get a consultation and examination, that's a savings of $195. In addition to that, the first five callers will receive free x-rays with their appointment. The deal excludes Medicaid and Medicare.

To schedule an appointment or for more information on their treatments and programs, call (616) 828-0861.