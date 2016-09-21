Detectives testify woman on trial for murder may have planned kidnapping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- A woman is on trial for killing her ex-boyfriend's 25-year-old girlfriend and leaving her for dead near her parent's home.

Theresa Petto is on trial for the death of Rachel Drafta, who was killed last summer.

Detective Gregory Burke with the Portage Public Safety Department said he examined Petto's jeep during the investigation and found a bed sheet, knife, machete and a series of notes indicating that Petto may have even planned to kidnap Drafta. One of the notes listed how to kidnap and kill someone step-by-step.

"9. cuff hands and feet, 10. plastic over face, in parenthesis ‘no fibers’, 11. pillow face," said Det. Burke, reading off one note. "12. plastic bag over head, in parenthesis ’tied tight',"

Drafta was found laying in her parent's driveway in Portage with a gunshot wound to the head in June 2015. She died three days later in the hospital. Petto was subsequently arrested. Police said that Petto was angry that Drafta was dating her ex-boyfriend Brent Kik.

Detectives testified that they also found a change of clothes in Petto's Jeep along with a baseball cap and a notebook. Trial continues on Thursday.