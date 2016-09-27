Jogging Tom Hanks surprises wedding couple

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- One couple's wedding will be as memorable for who they met as for who they married.

The couple was posing for pictures in Central Park on Saturday, September 24, when actor Tom Hanks came upon them while he was jogging.

Instead of running on by, Hanks stopped, kissed the bride's hand, shook the groom's hand, told the groom he was a lucky man, and took as selfie with the couple. Then he took a selfie with the little ring bearer and flower girl.

It all happened in a flash but was caught on video by First Day Films and in photos by photographer Meg Miller.