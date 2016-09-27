Michigan gives Fiat Chrysler $4.6M incentive to equip plant

Posted 11:38 AM, September 27, 2016, by

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan is giving Fiat Chrysler nearly $4.6 million in incentives to retool a suburban Detroit factory so it can make Ram pickup trucks as part of a plan to add 700 jobs.

The Michigan Strategic Fund approved the performance-based grant Tuesday, saying the automaker could have built a new assembly plant “anywhere in North America” or moved Ram production to existing plants in Illinois or Ohio.

The incentive is part of Fiat Chrysler’s previously announced investment in July of $1.5 billion to retool its Sterling Heights Assembly Plant. The factory makes the Chrysler 200 midsize car, but that production will end in December.

Fiat Chrysler, whose U.S. headquarters is in Auburn Hills, has an existing state tax credit through 2029 for up to 27,000 retained jobs in Michigan.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment