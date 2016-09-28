× Michigan prison inmate from Muskegon dies after fight, shock by stun gun

IONIA, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a Michigan prison inmate has died after fighting with another prisoner and being shocked with a stun gun as guards broke up the fight.

Department of Corrections spokesman Chris Gautz says in an email two prisoners were told to stop fighting Tuesday at Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility in Ionia but refused. He says a stun gun was used on both inmates and Dustin Szot of Muskegon died later in the day.

An autopsy is planned to determine cause of death for the 24-year-old. The corrections department says state police are investigating.