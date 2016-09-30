Donald Trump visiting Grand Rapids for fundraiser; makes stop at Ford Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is in Michigan today including a stop here in Grand Rapids.

The Ford International Airport tweeted out a picture of the press plane landing at about 10:30am. Trump's plane landed at about Noon.

Trump stopped at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum and shook hands with surprised ArtPrize visitors. He then toured the Oval Office replica and talked with museum staff. He also laid flowers at the tomb of President Ford and Mrs. Betty Ford.

Pool reporters asked Trump about tweets that he had made last night about newspaper support, but Trump did not respond.

Trump is visiting the Kent GOP headquarters this afternoon. They will live stream the event on their Facebook page.

He is attending a fundraiser downtown, before heading to Novi, where he will hold a rally.