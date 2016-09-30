Donald Trump visiting Grand Rapids for fundraiser; makes stop at Ford Museum

Posted 11:01 AM, September 30, 2016, by , Updated at 01:57PM, September 30, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is in Michigan today including a stop here in Grand Rapids.

The Ford International Airport tweeted out a picture of the press plane landing at about 10:30am.  Trump's plane landed at about Noon.

Trump stopped at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum and shook hands with surprised ArtPrize visitors.  He then toured the Oval Office replica and talked with museum staff.  He also laid flowers at the tomb of President Ford and Mrs. Betty Ford.

Pool reporters asked Trump about tweets that he had made last night about newspaper support, but Trump did not respond.

Trump is visiting the Kent GOP headquarters this afternoon.  They will live stream the event on their Facebook page.

He is attending a fundraiser downtown, before heading to Novi, where he will hold a rally.

Photo Gallery

Inline

4 comments