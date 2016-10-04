Editor, Video

WXMI Fox 17- Grand Rapids is seeking a News Video Editor.
Vacancy Type:
Full Time
Date Posted:
9/29/2016
Closing Date:
10/29/2016
REQUIREMENTS:
• Degree in Broadcast Production or related equivalent experience preferred.
• Complete knowledge of state-of-the-art video technology is essential, including
Final Cut Pro X
Tribunemedia is an Equal Opportuntiy Employer. Must have unrestricted work authorization to work in the United States.
PURPOSE:
Edits video for the production of the news broadcast
RESPONSIBILITIES:
• Edit video for newscast
• Communicate with Producers about show
• Communication with Master Control and Field crews about feeds
Contact:
For consideration please apply to www.tribunemediacareers.com
2 comments
Enis Move Deon
I am proficient in working with adobe premiere pro and avs video editor. Can also work on 2d animation with after effect. I have used most of the professional video editing software. I don’t have any professional certificate at video editing/ Can I apply this job?
Eric Marselle
Is this position still open? It does not appear on the career page. If so, who do I reach out to in order to apply? Thanks.