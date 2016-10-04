Editor, Video

WXMI Fox 17- Grand Rapids is seeking a News Video Editor.

Vacancy Type:

Full Time

Date Posted:

9/29/2016

Closing Date:

10/29/2016

REQUIREMENTS:

• Degree in Broadcast Production or related equivalent experience preferred.

• Complete knowledge of state-of-the-art video technology is essential, including

Final Cut Pro X

Tribunemedia is an Equal Opportuntiy Employer. Must have unrestricted work authorization to work in the United States.

PURPOSE:

Edits video for the production of the news broadcast

RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Edit video for newscast

• Communicate with Producers about show

• Communication with Master Control and Field crews about feeds

Contact:

For consideration please apply to www.tribunemediacareers.com