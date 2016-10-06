Brad Ausmus returning as Detroit Tigers’ manager in 2017

DETROIT (AP) — Brad Ausmus will return next year for a fourth season as manager of the Detroit Tigers.

The team announced Wednesday that it is exercising the 2017 option on his contract. Detroit was eliminated from playoff contention Sunday, but a 12-game improvement from 2015 was enough for Ausmus to keep his job.

Ausmus is 250-234 in Detroit and the Tigers have finished first, last and second in the AL Central during his tenure. He took over after the 2013 season, when Jim Leyland stepped down. After leading Detroit to its fourth straight division championship in his first year, Ausmus has struggled to keep the Tigers in contention for their first World Series title since 1984.

Detroit made a run at a wild card this year, going 86-75.