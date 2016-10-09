ALLENDALE, Mich -- Grand Valley State (6-0) jumped out to a 28-6 halftime lead and held off Ferris State (4-2) 35-23 Saturday to take back the Anchor-Bone Trophy.
GVSU holds off Ferris State in Anchor-Bone Classic
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
