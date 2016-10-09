1 dead, 8 injured after early morning GR shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and sent eight others to the hospital.

It happened Sunday morning around 3:45 a.m. on 28th Street near Kalamazoo Avenue.

Police say they responded to the scene after a report of a large party. While on the way there, they were made aware of a shooting.

When officers arrived they found the multiple victims and a group of at least 60 people. Sgt. Terry Dixon of the Grand Rapids Police Department says the inside of a nearby building was outfitted for a party, with balloons and party fixtures.

The shooting victim who died later was identified as Juwan Boykin, 21, of Grand Rapids.

Friends of Boykin have described him as a loyal friend with a big heart who only wanted to spread happiness. Those close to Boykin say he wasn't a fighter and was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Police said the other eight shooting victims all were expected to survive. They included four men ages 20, 27, 29 and 34 and four women ages 19, 24, 35 and 35.

Dixon said some were treated and released at the hospital while others remain hospitalized.

Officers remained on the scene all morning and early afternoon Sunday interviewing witnesses and taking evidence.

No suspects have been named and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to call GRPD or Silent Observer.