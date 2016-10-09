1 dead, 8 injured after early morning GR shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and sent eight others to the hospital.
It happened Sunday morning around 3:45 a.m. on 28th Street near Kalamazoo Avenue.
Police say they responded to the scene after a report of a large party. While on the way there, they were made aware of a shooting.
When officers arrived they found the multiple victims and a group of at least 60 people. Sgt. Terry Dixon of the Grand Rapids Police Department says the inside of a nearby building was outfitted for a party, with balloons and party fixtures.
The shooting victim who died later was identified as Juwan Boykin, 21, of Grand Rapids.
Friends of Boykin have described him as a loyal friend with a big heart who only wanted to spread happiness. Those close to Boykin say he wasn't a fighter and was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Police said the other eight shooting victims all were expected to survive. They included four men ages 20, 27, 29 and 34 and four women ages 19, 24, 35 and 35.
Dixon said some were treated and released at the hospital while others remain hospitalized.
Officers remained on the scene all morning and early afternoon Sunday interviewing witnesses and taking evidence.
No suspects have been named and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is urged to call GRPD or Silent Observer.
25 comments
Lymar Weber
Welcome to DETROIT. It’s only going to get worse. If the police get any help it will be a miracle. So sad.
Ben
Welcome to Michigan this happned on the other side of the state from Detroit.
Pedohammad
I’m putting all of my affirmative action money on a blackish/brownish guy with a hint of the moslem religion.
Sr
Why do we need to put that the suspect was a black male ? His color has nothing to do with what’s going on so why are we listing color if it does not make a difference in the situation ? Second I feel media puts a decent amount of gun incidents in the news to get people going on taking the guns away and making stricter laws. That will not help we need education on guns and how to use them and properly store them, and communities coming together and building stronger bonds. With this we would not have so many people resorting to guns to deal with life’s situations because we would have educated and lead by example on other ways to handle the situation and the gun is not the way. It will not change over night, but each day is a chance to change and make a difference let’s be proactive, positive and bring back community so many people need that support. Third this is where we live, let’s make it a great place, pick up trash, lend a hand when you can, wave at your neighbor, say hello to a stranger. You do not know what someone is going through on the inside and that one kind gesture could have changed so many things. Peace love and joy to all, let’s take a look in the mirror and start building a better place to live it did not get like this over night. ( lastly check the movies, video games and music we’ve been listening to some of it is just angry and pointless, find positive uplifting music movies and video games ( educational).
No PC For Me
I’ve never seen you whine when the victim is listed as a “white” male.
Whats up with that?
Chloe Clothilde
I’m sure it was all perfectly innocent. Doesn’t everybody have a party occasionally – at a closed store – at 3:45 in the morning ?
Scott Burton
Why Not list the victim as a black male? And I am pretty sure this was not a “white Party” More gun violence by blacks. It is nice to know a description of the little darlings involved.
Bob
Where does it say black male. You need to get a life!
CommonSense
Hey Sherlock, did you look closely at the news article with the picture attached? Not very clever now, are you!
Thomas Smith
God bless the NRA, doing everything they can to put a gun in the hands of every nut in America, reducing population as needed. Remember folks, there is NO profit in gun control. Today’s NRA, killing as a form of business.
No PC For Me
Are you really the ignorant ?
Do you really think the NRA protects the right of the hood rats to steal guns ?
Who are you going to blame next, the legal owner who’s gun was stolen ?
Lets talk about Chicago. Guns are 100% illegal there, yet its the murder capital of America. Its not the NRA, is it…
KT
God bless Planned Parenthood, doing everything they can to abort as many babies as possible, reducing population as needed. Remember folks, there is NO profit in saving innocent children. Today’s Planned Parenthood, killing as a form of business, selling baby parts for big profit.
Sir Buck
The NRA promotes gun safety and the preservation of our 2nd Amendment rights.
If you think the NRA thinks its a good idea to “put a gun in the hands of every nut in America” then you have your head in the sand. That is absolutely not true and you are promoting a false narrative.
CommonSense
Tommy Boy, are you actually ignorant enough to think that the firearm used in this murder was a legally obtained one?
What color is the sky in which you live? Don’t blame the NRA, blame the criminals running on the streets trying to improve their lives while at the same time blaming the police for their criminal unlawfulness and illegal activities.
Jay
Gr is very safe place to live nothing like Detroit stop believing all the propaganda
Bob
What? A shooting involving black people? I thought black lives mattered!
tracyd112
Who really cares what color anyone was? What gets me is nobody will step up even if they know who the shooter or shooters are.It is sad that the code of the streets will not get this young mans killer or killers.The Store owner will be charged sooner or later as I believe it is against the Law to rent a Store out for a Party where alcohol is sold or served especially to Minors. People must step forward and let the Killer or killers be Known and get Justice for the Young Man who lost his life and for the others who were shot.Remember if whoever will pull a gun and start shooting like this they will not hesitate to do it again and next time anyone that was there may not be so lucky next time.
Sr
Id like to see us go back to if you have nothing nice to say do not say anything at all. Also it would be nice if people would put more effort into how to bring our communities back together with support, guidance, and love. We have a lack of this and to much hate going around. So let’s be proactive… Community involved and spread love. If someone in need and I mean truly in need, needs help lend a helping hand, if someone is lacking guidance step in and be a example when you can. We have to be the change to see the change ! Peace and love