2 dead in overnight shooting in Newaygo County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Two people are confirmed dead and another injured following a shooting west of Newaygo.

According to dispatchers, the shooting happened at around 2:00 a.m. near Wisner Ave and M-82 W. 72nd Street in Garfield Township. It appears to have started as a domestic incident, that escalated into a shooting.

We spoke with the Newaygo County Prosecutor at the scene, who confirms that two victims -- identified only as a 49-year-old man, and a 38-year-old woman -- were killed.

An 18-year-old was also injured. That individual's condition is unclear at this time.

In an interview with FOX 17, Frank Wolever said the dead couple are his son and daughter-in-law. His son had finished moving out of the house after the wife informed him she had a boyfriend and wanted a divorce, Wolever said, who added the injured 18-year-old is his step grandson.