2 dead in overnight shooting in Newaygo County

Posted 3:07 AM, October 10, 2016, by , Updated at 01:54PM, October 10, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

GARFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Two people are confirmed dead and another injured following a shooting west of Newaygo.

According to dispatchers, the shooting happened at around 2:00 a.m. near Wisner Ave and M-82 W. 72nd Street in Garfield Township. It appears to have started as a domestic incident, that escalated into a shooting.

We spoke with the Newaygo County Prosecutor at the scene, who confirms that two victims -- identified only as a 49-year-old man, and a 38-year-old woman -- were killed.

An 18-year-old was also injured. That individual's condition is unclear at this time.

In an interview with FOX 17, Frank Wolever said the dead couple are his son and daughter-in-law. His son had finished moving out of the house after the wife informed him she had a boyfriend and wanted a divorce, Wolever said, who added the injured 18-year-old is his step grandson.

 

 

