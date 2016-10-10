School closings and cancellations

Get rid of mold in your home with Enviro Decon Services

Getting rid of mold in your home is not something you want to mess with yourself, and if you don't deal with it, the house can start to smell.

Things like improperly vented bathroom fans, stains on ceilings, roof leaks, sump pump failure, and window leaks can all be the result of mold growing in your home.

Enviro Decon has state-of-the-art equipment to get rid of mold, and other odors in your home. CEO Randy Bierlein came on the show to talk about the products and services they offer to make sure your home is mold-free.

Enviro Decon Services is located at 4384 Airwest Drive Southeast in Kentwood. For more information on their products or to schedule an appointment, call (616) 855-4024 or (269) 818-0936.

1 Comment

  • Anna Levis

    Mold is known for growing in moist, warm, and dark spaces. In many cases, it begins to spread after indoor water damage or leaks. However, in the winter, there are many other mold sources to be wary of.

    Reply