Grandson sends pizza delivery driver to check on grandmother after hurricane

PALM COAST, Fla. — A Nebraska man called a Papa John’s in Florida and asked them to deliver a pizza to his grandmother — and also make sure she survived Hurricane Matthew.

The family of 87-year-old Claire Olsen had not heard from her for several days because her phone line was out, according to WFTV.

After a few days, Olsen’s grandson called a Papa John’s in Palm Coast and asked the delivery driver, Lance Tyler, to check on his grandmother.

When Tyler knocked on the door, Olsen said she didn’t order a pizza.

“Your grandson did,” Tyler replied.

When Olsen opened the door, Tyler followed the specific delivery instructions and used his phone to call the woman’s grandson in Nebraska.

“The way that he answered the phone, ‘Is she there? Is she OK?’ It sounded like he was worried,” Tyler told WFTV.

After reassuring her grandson, Olsen enjoyed her pepperoni pizza. Tyler said the whole experience was better than any tip he has ever received.

“Her expression was just priceless. It was like, ‘Wow!’ Tyler told WFTV.

Olsen’s phone has been reconnected and she has called friends and family to let them know she’s fine.