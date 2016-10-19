Police: 1 dead in Holland shooting, suspect in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich. -- One person was killed Wednesday in a shooting at the Traditions Holland Apartments off 136th Avenue.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office say they received a call about a shooting around 4:45 p.m. Upon arrival, they say a man -- later identified as Joseph Shatown Jordan, 41 -- was found dead with several gunshot wounds.

Officials say the incident started as a domestic dispute between Jordan and his girlfriend. The woman's son, a 24-year-old man, allegedly intervened and shot the other man.

The suspect fled the scene and was arrested within an hour by Holland Department of Public Safety.

No other injuries were reported. The suspect is expected to be arraigned in Ottawa County District Court on Thursday.