Comic-Con: A big hit in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Superheros, video game characters and so many others took over Grand Rapids last weekend for the Grad Rapids Comic-Con event downtown.

Jeramey Moora served as the master of ceremonies.

"I love movies, anything that has to do with pop culture within the past 25 years, you can find it at Comic-Con," said Moora.

More than 30,000 fans dressed to impress at DeVos Place. People could find their favorite comic books for sale, as well as jewelry, action figures, movie memorabilia and other collectibles.

Several celebrities also made an appearance, including Austin St. John, who was the original red 'Power Ranger.'