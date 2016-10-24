Comic-Con: A big hit in Grand Rapids

Posted 10:39 AM, October 24, 2016, by , Updated at 11:17AM, October 24, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Superheros, video game characters and so many others took over Grand Rapids last weekend for the Grad Rapids Comic-Con event downtown.

Jeramey Moora served as the master of ceremonies.

"I love movies, anything that has to do with pop culture within the past 25 years, you can find it at Comic-Con," said Moora.

More than 30,000 fans dressed to impress at DeVos Place. People could find their favorite comic books for sale, as well as jewelry, action figures, movie memorabilia and other collectibles.

Several celebrities also made an appearance, including Austin St. John, who was the original red 'Power Ranger.'

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments

  • Gizzie Gulch

    You could at least get the correct spelling of the name of the person you are interviewing. His name is Jeremey Moore. A word misspelled in an article is forgivable but a name is laziness and poor journalism. Raise your standards.

    Reply