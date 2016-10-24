Comic-Con: A big hit in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Superheros, video game characters and so many others took over Grand Rapids last weekend for the Grad Rapids Comic-Con event downtown.
Jeramey Moora served as the master of ceremonies.
"I love movies, anything that has to do with pop culture within the past 25 years, you can find it at Comic-Con," said Moora.
More than 30,000 fans dressed to impress at DeVos Place. People could find their favorite comic books for sale, as well as jewelry, action figures, movie memorabilia and other collectibles.
Several celebrities also made an appearance, including Austin St. John, who was the original red 'Power Ranger.'
2 comments
Gizzie Gulch
You could at least get the correct spelling of the name of the person you are interviewing. His name is Jeremey Moore. A word misspelled in an article is forgivable but a name is laziness and poor journalism. Raise your standards.
Scott Lobdell
When the women in your tv spot talks about geeks at grand con but that there are also women there that like to play games, is she implying that women are not or can not be geeks?