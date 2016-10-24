Meet “I Will Get Fit” challenger Steve Tuls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the next 12 weeks, Steve Tuls will be working out with trainers at Fit Body Boot Camp in South Holland, working to win our second annual "I Will Get Fit" challenge. As part of the Mercy Health's "West Michigan Moves" initiative, this is the perfect opportunity for someone competitive, like Steve, to get back into tip-top shape. There are four participants in the challenge.

“I have been working a desk job for 2 years now where I am at my desk pretty much 40 hours a week. I work on the 3rd floor and noticed I would get winded just going upstairs every day. I never seem to have energy to play with my kids when I get home." Steve said, a reserve police officer.

In the past, he was on Grand Valley State University's and National Rowing team.

"We have four kids that are all becoming very active. I need to be able to keep up with them and participate in their lives. My wife has been aware of my weight gain and is concerned for my health. My family has had a history of heart health concerns, "Steve said. " As a reserve police officer, we carry a lot of weight on our duty belt. I have had to adjust my belt out a couple notches too. It has concerned me that I might not have the abilities to do all aspects of the job if a situation arose. It's not only for my safety, but for support of other officers, and protecting and serving the community. I need to be able to respond to any situation. I need to get back to the fitness I had when I started. God has been molding me over the past few years as a husband, father, and businessman. Apparently, He is now physically molding me too. I am excited to get back in shape and be ready for anything!”