Caledonia student dies in crash on Cherry Valley

Posted 3:40 PM, October 28, 2016, by , Updated at 12:04AM, October 29, 2016

CALEDONIA TWP., Mich. — A teen girl is dead following a crash Friday afternoon in Caledonia Township.

Macayla Kohn, from Caledonia Volleyball FB page

The Kent County Sheriff says that, Macayla Kohn, a 16-year-old girl from Caledonia was driving north at about 3:15 p.m. on Cherry Valley, south of 76th Street, when she lost control and drove off the road.  Deputies say she over corrected and the Chevy Tahoe she was driving crashed into a tree.

Kohn was pronounced dead at the scene.  She was a junior and played on the varsity volleyball team.  She also played softball and basketball.

Deputies say that Kohn was wearing her seatbelt.  Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, according to investigators.

The school is offering counselors for students who need to talk about the incident.

