Group exercise event like no other coming to Grand Rapids

Who said that cocktails and exercise don't mix? Not to mention, when all is said and done, those participating will help pay-it-forward for Children's Learning Center in Grand Rapids. The center provides a safe, clean and fun environment for kids who have weak immune systems.

It's been done in major cities like Chicago and other metropolitan areas, but for the first time you can participate in "Movers & Shakers", on Thursday, Nov. 3. at MVP Athletic Club, 115 Crahen Ave. NE.

During this unique event, participants pay $55 for an individual or $100 per couple. They can choose from a variety of classes such as Yoga, Zumba and Cycling. When the classes wrap up for the evening, they will be treated to appetizers from RedWater Restaurant Group and cocktails by Coppercraft Distillery along with a silent auction.

