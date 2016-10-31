Group exercise event like no other coming to Grand Rapids

Posted 12:12 PM, October 31, 2016, by , Updated at 12:11PM, October 31, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Who said that cocktails and exercise don't mix? Not to mention, when all is said and done, those participating will help pay-it-forward for Children's Learning Center in Grand Rapids. The center provides a safe, clean and fun environment for kids who have weak immune systems.

It's been done in major cities like Chicago and other metropolitan areas, but for the first time you can participate in  "Movers & Shakers", on Thursday, Nov. 3. at MVP Athletic Club, 115 Crahen Ave. NE.

During this unique event, participants pay $55 for an individual or $100 per couple. They can choose from a variety of classes such as Yoga, Zumba and Cycling. When the classes wrap up for the evening, they will be treated to appetizers from RedWater Restaurant Group and cocktails by Coppercraft Distillery along with a silent auction.

