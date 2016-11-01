Renee Austin Wedding opens at new location

Posted 9:28 AM, November 1, 2016, by , Updated at 11:52AM, November 1, 2016
promo302275468

Renee Austin Wedding
1555 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI

Why Renee Austin moved:

New looks for new dresses:

The details of ordering a wedding dress:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments

  • Anna

    I have to agree with the other commenter, Kevin, that the message to be conveyed through a wedding dress really is different now, and to me that makes a lot of sense because with each generation comes new ideas and changes in lifestyle. Anyone who is getting married I think it really is such a wonderful thing to really search until you find the dress that really meets your unique and personal needs. It will be so special to you! If you want something a bit different from the norm, don’t be afraid to go after that I say. It doesnt hurt to have a fabulous wedding photographer either. I fell in love with the work of http://lindseymueller.com and am so excited to get married and have stunning photos of my great day 🙂 Thank you for sharing this article.

    Reply