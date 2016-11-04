2-year-old drowns in bathtub during Texas mom’s ‘booty call’ in other room: affidavit

ALVORD, Texas – A Texas mother turned herself in Tuesday after her 2-year-old daughter drowned in a bathtub, allegedly after the woman left her to have sex.

Amanda Ann Clark, 26, is accused of leaving her three young daughters — ages 2, 3 and 6 — unattended in a bathtub on Oct. 23, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by television station WFAA.

While the children were alone in the water-filled tub, she went to have sex in her bedroom with a 44-year-old man who came over for a “booty call,” the affidavit stated.

A few minutes later, the 6-year-old daughter opened the bedroom door to tell her mother that the 2-year-old, identified as Alexandria, had stopped breathing after being pushed under the water by the 3-year-old sister, according to the affidavit.

“Of course, the 3-year-old didn’t have a clue about the what that was all about, what the implications of that might be,” said Akin.

Clark called 911 but first responders couldn’t resuscitate the girl.

“This is the first time I’ve come across something like this,” Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin told WFAA.

Neighbors and friends called the incident a terrible “mistake,” and defended Clark, telling WFAA that she loved her children.

“She was screaming, hollering, ‘Help me. Help me.’ She loved those kids,” said neighbor Jodi Malott.

Clark is being held in jail on $100,000 bond, according to the TV station.

She faces a felony charge of abandoning or endangering a child.