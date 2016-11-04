2-year-old drowns in bathtub during Texas mom’s ‘booty call’ in other room: affidavit

Posted 11:00 AM, November 4, 2016, by

ALVORD, Texas – A Texas mother turned herself in Tuesday after her 2-year-old daughter drowned in a bathtub, allegedly after the woman left her to have sex.

Amanda Ann Clark, 26, is accused of leaving her three young daughters — ages 2, 3 and 6 — unattended in a bathtub on Oct. 23, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by television station WFAA.

While the children were alone in the water-filled tub, she went to have sex in her bedroom with a 44-year-old man who came over for a “booty call,” the affidavit stated.

Amanda Clark, 26, is accused of leaving her 2-year-old unsupervised in the bathtub, where the girl drowned, while Clark had sex in another room. (Wise County Jail)

Amanda Clark, 26, is accused of leaving her 2-year-old unsupervised in the bathtub, where the girl drowned, while Clark had sex in another room. (Wise County Jail)

A few minutes later, the 6-year-old daughter opened the bedroom door to tell her mother that the 2-year-old, identified as Alexandria, had stopped breathing after being pushed under the water by the 3-year-old sister, according to the affidavit.

“Of course, the 3-year-old didn’t have a clue about the what that was all about, what the implications of that might be,” said Akin.

Clark called 911 but first responders couldn’t resuscitate the girl.

“This is the first time I’ve come across something like this,” Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin told WFAA.

Neighbors and friends called the incident a terrible “mistake,” and defended Clark, telling WFAA that she loved her children.

“She was screaming, hollering, ‘Help me. Help me.’ She loved those kids,” said neighbor Jodi Malott.

Clark is being held in jail on $100,000 bond, according to the TV station.

She faces a felony charge of abandoning or endangering a child.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment