Kalamazoo police search for hit and run vehicle from September

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Police are looking for more details in a hit and run crash from September that injured two pedestrians.

The 32-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man were found with serious injuries just before 11:00pm in the 1100 block of Sherwood Avenue on September 12. Very few details about the vehicle were available at the time, but Kalamazoo Public Safety officers now say that the vehicle was a 2006-2008 black Cadillac STS with four doors. It should also have some front end damage from the crash.

The woman injured in the crash is still hospitalized.

Anyone with information should call KDPS at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.