Match made in heaven: Husband giving kidney to wife

HOWARD CITY, Mich. - After 19 years of marriage, a West Michigan man is giving one of his kidneys to his wife.

Doctors say it's a one in 50,000 chance that a spouse is the perfect match for someone in need of an organ. Heather and Todd Luchies are now fighting the odds, as 3,000 people wait for a kidney in Michigan alone.

"I met Todd when I was 19, at a club of all things," said Heather Luchies.

That was also the year Luchies was diagnosed with Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a disease now deteriorating and scarring her kidneys. With her kidneys functioning below 20 percent, she was put on the waiting list for a new kidney. The average wait time is seven years.

"I knew I needed a transplant or would have to go on dialysis someday just not sure when, but the time is now," said Heather Luchies.

But for her husband Todd, seven years was too long. So he met with doctors to check if his blood type was a match.

"Ironically he was and we couldn't believe it," said Heather Luchies.

Todd believes it was a match made in heaven.

"It’s in God’s hands, he orchestrated this whole event from the beginning," Todd Luchies said. "19 years ago I told her, 'You gave me your heart in marriage,' the least I could do is give her my left kidney."

After weeks of tests, Heather and Todd will go under the knife in January. However, It's not a guaranteed fix. There's a 50 percent chance the disease will attack her new kidney. For now, the couple says they're living every day to the fullest with their son Caydon, not letting anything take away their hope.

"I don’t think I’ll be needing any more Christmas gifts or birthday gifts for awhile, I think he’s got it covered," said Heather Luchies.

Family and friends have already covered the expenses for the couple's surgery. Click here to follow their progress on Facebook.