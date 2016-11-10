41st anniversary of the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald

LAKE SUPERIOR – 41 years ago Thursday, the Gales of November howled and the S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald sank into Lake Superior.
29 men died that evening.
The ship was loaded with 26,000 tons taconite pellets on the morning of November 9, 1975, in Superior, Wisconsin, with a final destination of Zug Island on the Detroit River. The National Weather Service issued Gale Warnings on that afternoon.
At 7:00 a.m. on November 10, the ship sent back a weather report saying the winds were 35 knots and there were ten-foot waves. Waves as high as 30 feet were reported by other ships throughout the day on November 10.
The last contact with the ship was made about 7:00 p.m., and it is estimated that it sank around 7:30 p.m. The wreck of the ship was officially identified in May of 1976.
Rick
The article is inaccurate. The ship carried 26,000 tons of ore. NOT 26 tons.
John
It was loaded with over 26,000 tons, not “26 tons” as the story states.
Dave
Thank you for including this story on today’s news.
Eric's Muscle Cars (@EricsMuscleCars)
i don’t think so that’s 52 million pounds….i think 26 tons is correct
sailing
It is 26,000 tons . I work on the lake freighters .
Catt-A (@Catt_A)
Probably cost about $30 a ton back then. Hard to make a profit on a $780 cargo load 😀
sparky672
Think about it… most semi-trucks can haul 26 tons. That’s nothing.
PappyHarriet
Why bring it up? It’s cruel. Won’t bring them back!!
Matt
It’s cruel to remember the tragedy and pay respects to the men who died? Should we ignore the anniversaries of 9/11, the Oklahoma City bombing, and every other unfortunate event his American and world history?
Justin Irek (@JustinIrek)
History teaches valuable lessons, many of which must be remembered so as to not be duplicated. This historical event is a cautionary true story so that future people won’t make the same mistake of underestimating the power and fury of the Great Lakes, which is kind of a misnomer in that these are actually very deep inland freshwater seas that can have terribly intense storms. The ship was larger than most and it’s amazing that the storm could have sunk it, but that’s the point. Growing up in Milwaukee, WI on Lake Michigan, I often thought of the Gordon Lightfoot song about this tragedy, especially while piloting a commercial fishing charter boat seeking Coho and Chinook Salmon. One storm that I went through was as intense as a storm that I would later experience on a whale watching cruise in the Pacific Ocean off of San Diego. It’s also important to remember that death is universal but different people deal with it in different ways. Some people frequent cemeteries of their loved ones while others do not.
Bill
taconite – The secret ingredient in taco bell tacos, or the third Friday of each month.
Donald L. Parker
I was supposed to be on the Edmond Fitzgerald on that trip as I knew the Captain and the crew from the !st trip to the Last. It was the Captain’s last trip before he retired.
Donald L. Parker
The Edmond Fitzgerald always dropped gravel off at Port Huron, Michigan.