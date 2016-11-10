41st anniversary of the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE SUPERIOR – 41 years ago Thursday, the Gales of November howled and the S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald sank into Lake Superior.

29 men died that evening.

The ship was loaded with 26,000 tons taconite pellets on the morning of November 9, 1975, in Superior, Wisconsin, with a final destination of Zug Island on the Detroit River. The National Weather Service issued Gale Warnings on that afternoon.

At 7:00 a.m. on November 10, the ship sent back a weather report saying the winds were 35 knots and there were ten-foot waves. Waves as high as 30 feet were reported by other ships throughout the day on November 10.

The last contact with the ship was made about 7:00 p.m., and it is estimated that it sank around 7:30 p.m. The wreck of the ship was officially identified in May of 1976.

