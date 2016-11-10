Hundreds of ‘Not My President’ protesters take to Grand Rapids’ streets

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Hundreds of people marched through downtown Grand Rapids in a peaceful protest to show their opposition to President-elect Trump.
It started at Rosa Parks Circle, just days after Republican nominee Donald Trump won the presidency in a stunning victory. This protest follows others across the nation protesting the president-elect.
“I think we are a really powerful community and if we stand together and focus on how we are alike rather than how we are different then we can promote positive change,” said Megan Bardenhagen, a GVSU student who helped organize the protest.
The event was peaceful, but traffic was blocked as they moved through the city. The streets were filled with people carrying signs saying"Not My President" and "Dump Trump" in the streets.
“I don’t want nobody to lash out tonight," said protester Nantai Makura. "I want everyone to be peaceful so there can be unity, you know? There’s nowhere in history that we resolved something by violence. But we can easily resolve something by getting together.”
Anger and frustration with the election results fueled the event, shared between protesters and the president-elect supporters alike.
"I think a lot of these kids over here received a participation trophy when they lost at soccer," said Mark Bowman, a Trump supporter. "They don't know how to gracefully lose."
Not every protester at the event voted for Hillary Clinton, or were even Clinton supporters, says Joshua Haggard. Haggard says the purpose of the event was to show solidarity and unification with minority groups who may feel threatened under the new president.
Trump himself responded to the nationwide protests, claiming that they're unfair.
The President-elect met with sitting President Obama Thursday morning to discuss transition plans. It was the first time they've met in person.
60 comments
Jean E
No reports of any violence? I was trying to search youtube because I kept seeing my democratic friends complaining of attacks… the only one I actually found that was documented was a group in Chicago beating someone for suspition of voting trump. Police say he was hospitalized & his car stolen. How can you claim no reports of any violence? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U8e1c2hD6zw
steve
The organizer of this “protest” is an adolescent, social work undergrad student at GVSU. She would have fit right in at Woodstock in 1969. Unfortunately for her, she was born about forty five years too late. She might get a handle on reality one day, but I doubt it.
Erika
Megan is a wonderful person who has fought hard and faced many challenges in life. You have little knowledge about who she is as a person or what she has overcome. Insults don’t help anything.
Age doesn’t factor into the ability to spark change and do what you think is right.
All I see is someone who doesn’t want to address arguments and willing to make petty insults.
Michael
How is chanting, “Not my president” going to spark change? He won the election. Protesting is a useless waste of time that just further divides this country. Hillary and Obama understands as much. Too bad the crybaby youth only know how to pout when they don’t get their way.
Jim Miller
Now it is our turn for some “Hope & Change”…this time for the good of the country!
tracyd112
Just another Young Student who never had to work for anything in her life causing trouble for everyone trying to have a good Time Downtown.There has been some trouble but the Media dont want to talk about it.Plus it is not Over . She dont even understand what it is all about
Steve
I was there, saw no violence.
KTT
“Not my President”and “Dump Trump” is nothing more than hate speech. Not really the peace and unity they claim to be looking for. Sounds like the words “irony” and “hypocrite” have been removed from all the dictionaries at GVSU.
Love Resonates
I agree and suggest that the ‘ not my president’ whiners leave the country along with their famous cohorts.
Laughing Out Loud
But where can the whiners go? The unfortunate truth for them is the United States was the first nation in human history to produce a positive result from revolution, instead of a lawless dictatorship. The term for this phenomenon is “American Exceptionalism,” which our current Commander-in-Chief and Constitutional Law Professor (!) cannot grasp—but Trump does!
Love Resonates
Let them go anywhere they think they’ll enjoy a better life. I’ll help them pack.
Anonymous
Fun? She calls that fun? Get a frikin life people, if anyone had reacted like this when obama got elected it would be called racist!
Peggy Leven
This is different. I’m a 60 year old grandmother and didn’t protest when Dubya won or Reagan for that matter. This guy is an incompetent, mentally unstable, racist imbecile. I was there tonight for my kids and grandkids and will become more active as necessary.
On It
Your kids & grandkids are doomed, & it won’t be Trump’s fault. You are teaching them to be losers. Congrats.
Love Resonates
You’d rather have a crook (who should be in prison) with a pervert for a husband be your grandkids role model? Now that’s a scary thought!
Rachel
You know where the people who voted for trump are? At home because we all have to go to work in the morning….
Jean
My husband and I saw two coach buses earlier today and jokingly thought that’s what they might be. Out of Townes????
Anonymous
Coach buses? Were they white by chance? There have been reports of some of these protests getting unnatural boosts by actors and paid help in Austin and Chicago, and people saw hundreds of people shuttled in white, mostly unmarked coach buses, all with professionally printed yellow signs that said mostly the same things, so I’ve been compiling any weird sightings like this to see if the rumor was true.
Jean
Yes the were. Don’t know who was in them. Just made a joke about it and then I saw things on the news. That’s how some people make a few dollars. They incite protests. I would bet that some of them never voted.
Paul
The idea that the demonstrators are “actors and paid help” is the kind of paranoid delusion that really scares me. If you really believe that you have to pay people to protest, you are living in a surreal echo chamber.
On It
You are dead wrong. These move on. org caravans have been seen & photographed at all locations. Paid for by soros. Get informed.
Bob
WOOD was interviewing one of the protester. When the reporter asked him why he was protesting, he said because his vote did not count. She asked him if he voted and he said NO.
There is no cure for dumb
Jean
They are so stupid. Republicans did not protest when Obama won his first or second term.
Peggy Leven
Obama isn’t a lunatic racist
Rose
No, he’s not. But you sure sound like one.
Anonymous
Well, Trump might be that, but at least he’s not a physically and mentally unhealthy washed up political mess that had two fbi investigations during his campain, multiple scandals including strong arming Bernie Sanders off the primary (who would of hands down won the election if given the chance), opposing public and paid private viewpoints, and all of her “deleted” emails “wiped off a server with a cloth or something” recovered by a successful and well known 400 pound hacker and given to Wikileaks to expose to a good chunk of the internet. There is also the fact that people mysteriously die around her family, and her foundation might be wrapped up in some super shady things. Oh, and Putin said that if she was elected, it would have sparked World War III between the US and Russia. But let’s focus on Trump saying idiotic things and being mean and not politically correct, with a fraction of his supporters being mean people, because that’s important
Tom
It doesn’t matter, Don won. Game over…..
No PC for Me
Yes he is. And an anti -Semite, anti-christian, anti America. Hence the election results.
Your afraid of pay backs, turn around is fair play and all that, but don’t worry, we don’t act like libs. we are better behaved.
Doug H
These are the same idiots that 2 months ago were running around looking for pokemon……
jery
the hillery ,want something for nothing worthless people just dont get it they didn’t get the worthless hillery in office so now they are crying the blues. they didnt see people protesting when the muslim won
Don
Republicans won and Democrats lost get over it
GO TRUMP !!!!!!!!!!!
Commonsense
A group of entitled crybabies which need to get off their lazy butts, off the welfare lines and become productive members of society.
How many work full time jobs, own homes and voted? What a waste of time. Great job bringing your preschoolers, what fine examples you are not, this based on language used during this event.
Peggy Leven
I do. I’m a one percent -er, business owner, grandmother and citizen whose family goes back to the 1700’s in this country. We have a household income north of half a million/year and employee 50 families in the West Michigan area. I was there tonight because this guy is a racist lunatic.
No PC For Me
Just proves money can’t buy brains.
If you had paid attention to what Trump REALLY said, and not what the Clinton News Network (CNN) TOLD you Trump said, you’ll feel pretty stupid about now.
But like horses to water, You can lead a liberal to fact but you can’t make it THINK.
No PC For Me
Oh, and half a mil a year doesn’t make you a 1%er. That takes real money.
But, it does qualify you as a limousine liberal. ( you know- every one else’s money but never your own)
The real 1%ers are learjet liberals. Same results, NIMBY.
Rose
I’m a grandmother and my family on both sides goes back to the 1700s in this country too. What in the world has that got to do with anything? I’ve found that many people who cry racist are intolerant racists themselves; just in reverse. Trump won, get over it, and try to act like an American.
Bud
Give the guy a chance. He’s a business man, and will do a better job of running this country than any other politician could. Obama racked up more debt than every administration before him, and we are now 20 Trillion in debt. The federal government has NEVER run any program in the black.
jeff
time to get this woril back, go Trump
John
Did any of them read what he plans to accomplish? Term limits..tighter boarders.. affordable education and health care?…. etc everyone with common sense wants these things ..
Kevin Rahe
These folks must be part of the group who as a child always got a consolation prize even when they didn’t win. That is not real life, folks, and your parents are sorry they raised you that way (or at least they SHOULD be).
Savannah
It wasn’t “hundreds” it was 2,000 people.
Shiloh's Mom
Ummn,,,Did you not get the memo that the ELECTION IS OVER, the people have spoken, and TRUMP WON. Nothing you say or do anymore is going to change that, so STHU and GO HOME and GET A JOB. What the hell are you trying to accomplish??? Stop your whining and crying and complaining and GROW UP. Your mommies must have never taught you how to be a good sport and a gracious loser. Republicans did NOT protest at Hillary rallies and they did NOT behave this way after Obama won twice. You don’t think we were distraught? We were devastated just like you are now, BUT we DIDN’T burn flags, or burn Obama in effigy, or scream “Not our president” in the streets. You are making fools of yourselves and are a laughing stock.
Trump WIns
Spoiled Racist, Sexist Brats!
DebandKevin Timm
It’s terrifying, how divided this country has become. Even more terrifying, how each group “opposes” change. Grow up, accept the election(s), past AND present, and try to act as if you’re worthy of the right to vote, instead of showing your butt at so-called peaceful protests. Work together, people. Or accept communism now.
Jay
I love our new president and I love the fact that our new president loves America I can’t wait to see this man in action where about to see the difference between talk in action Mark my words Let’s make America great the power has been put back to the people God bless America we are coming back to shine
Jay
If Trump supporters are such bigots and racist and is so hateful can you explain to me how I haven’t heard of one active violence towards any Hillary supporter apparently none of you looked up the definition of unity or democracy it’s also a fact that more Mexicans and blacks voted for Trump then Hillary I can’t help that the Democratic Party only had uneducated women and the gay community that’s not a very big number percentagewise which is why you lost and the rest of the group that made up the Democratic Party didn’t vote stop making grand rapids look trashy we are much better then this
Amy
#notmypresident screams #notpeaceful. Maybe your definition of “peace” strictly means no physical violence, but my facebook feed would not be described as “peaceful” in the least. The election is over. I voted for Trump even though I don’t like Trump as a person…but I couldn’t vote for Hillary as a person either! I don’t say that to brag that my team won- I don’t know that anyone “won” this year. I voted, I got my sticker…and then for the first time, I decided not to wear it because I wasn’t proud of our choices this year. There were no good…not even mediocre choices if you wanted to vote based on personal character. Elections are so different than they ever have been. Candidates don’t have a chance of not being “caught” by social media or the networks for something they said or did. Do you really think our previous presidents had a squeaky clean personal record? Not even close, I’m guessing. I voted conservative based on my values. I voted for a president knowing that our country is based on checks and balances and that no ONE person is going to sweep in and wreak havoc. So what is going to get our country on track now? Complaining and protesting against our great country’s voice? Because the voice of the country that you and I love voted for TRUMP! So let’s get behind him, put great people around him and help keep the plane in the air (rather than try to kill the pilot.)
Jay
Oh I know this man is so terrible he’s talking about canceling NAFTA contracts pulling us out of the TPP and ended our payment to the United Nations on the scam program of climate change instead he plans on using that money to build our roads new bridges update airports fix our water he is forcing big corporations to move their business back or not do business here at all Lowering the education cost getting rid of Obamacare putting term limits on government officials making it harder for lobbyists wow your right this guy is crazy smart come on trump show me the money let’s make this place great again tax breaks for everyone across the board for 16 years we let both bush and Obama both destroy our country for eight years of Clinton as well and nobody did anything about that i’m not a Republican nor am I Democrat I am American citizen which is why I voted for Trump I wish more people would get behind this man if nothing else just for the first hundred days if you still don’t like what you see then protest you talking about a man that turned 1 million into 4plus billion our country has it made money in the last 50 years or more and wouldn’t it be nice if we actually had the money to pay for all these government programs we have well maybe if you guys would give this guy a second we might actually see some money and real changes for us the people not the 1% elite
Chief Waukazoo
Isn’t it great!!
On It
College towns where the snowflakes get extra credit to party for the cause. The leftist butt hurt media gets something to cover beside the historic win. Taking over the streets is illegal. Lock them up. Put it on their record. If there are paid activists among them, the media should do their job and report that!
Jim Miller
I really had hope that the feeling of Hope, Pride, Patriotism, and just general “good” feeling of the Reagan years might return once more in my lifetime…that did not last long!
Chris
Trump is going to be Paul Ryan’s gimp boy.
Chief Waukazoo
Play the National Anthem, they will all sit down!
No PC For Me
So GR, hows that liberal-ism thing working out for ya? lol
KJO
Obama wasn’t my president, and yet not a single protest in 8 years! Time for a change! It can’t get worse so let’s give it a chance. Ya win some and ya lose some. The protests are for preschool – not adults.
Jay
most of the people that are using the words racist won’t bother to look into this but racism is segregation racism is slavery racism is banks that refused to give somebody a loan due to their race happens every day racism physically restricts someone’s race racism is making the jail time for crack cocaine 10 times more than the possession of powder not one killed more than the other but we all know where you go to find crack at this was an agenda that is racism me not want my sister to date a black man that’s a Bigot some who hate somebody for a personal reason due to growing up around ignorant people or being wronged by another race or person and then believing that every races or type of people are all that way that’s called ignorance you hate on somebody because of their color or sexual preference does not stop that person from living life but the people we’ve had and government that I’ve made laws that physically restrict somebody’s way of living that’s racism I haven’t seen one act of racism from Trump yet get your facts straight our country needs unity not division stop listening to the media and let’s come together and make this country great again Love is my religion you should join the cost is free I had a friend in high school that never had a problem with anybody’s race in school till my friends girlfriend cheated on him with a black kid my ex friend still to this day holds that against the whole race he’s a bigot not a racist and I’m half black that’s why we are ex friends lol
Jay
Just a fyl mis 1% I own my own company as well and do very well for myself but unless your families got about 900 million sitting in the bank your family it’s not part of the 1% or the elite maybe in the 1700s your family was but not with the numbers you were talking I have Friends pulling 500 K a year since the early 2000 I have friends that are millionaires but they’re not part of the 1% maybe you should have somebody update you with all that money you have on economics just a thought I voted Trump because I want to see a real change in because I don’t like politicians you can’t buy a man that’s worth 4+ billion dollars I got news for you most of these politicians ticket bought off on bribes are usually no more than 200,000 so explain to me how he’s going to get bribed ?Open your eyes people this is the media trying to control our thoughts Trump will make America great again as long as we all join together
Hladini
We can protest whatever we want but fact remains that America vote Trump.
Now let’s just hope he will do at least something positive, by implementing some spiritual values in his leadership. Cause with all the chaos in our country – well, in the world – that’s what we need most.
No PC for Me
Probably the only time its safe for a white person to go to Rosa Parks,
As long as you stay near the police.
Even the plaza ( see youtube vids of white boys being beaten) is safe.
And GR can;t figure out why commerce sucks in their fair city…lol