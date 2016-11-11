Court Docs: Illegal immigrant arrested with fake residency documents in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man police say has been deported three previous times was arrested last month during a traffic stop after fake residency documents were allegedly found on him.

39-year-old Ramiro Aguilar was reportedly stopped on October 28th by Grand Rapids police for driving with a suspended license. When police ran his fingerprints, they say they were able to see that the man was not legally in the United States.

Aguilar was found with a “false permanent resident card bearing his name.. with an incorrect date of birth and an alien registration number not assigned to him” according to court documents. Those documents also say that Aguilar has been removed from the United States by border patrol three times since 2001.

Those federal court documents say he was deported from the country to Guatemala in February of 2001, April of 2007 and then again in September 2007. They state that Aguilar has not applied for re-admission to the United States since then.

Aguilar is currently being held in the Kent County jail. He has a detention hearing scheduled for November 14th.