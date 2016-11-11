Millbrook Tack brings alpaca sweaters and leather boots for Casual Friday

Posted 11:31 AM, November 11, 2016, by , Updated at 11:48AM, November 11, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Every Friday, Morning Mix host Leigh Ann Towne dresses down, therefore, she must pay up. Leigh Ann puts a dollar in the jar and at the end of the year, the team goes shopping for charity.

Outfitting Leigh Ann with her casual gear is Millbrook Tack, 510 68th St. SW.  Sitting right on U.S. 131, many people might mistake it for a place that only sells horse gear and Western wear. Sure, they have those things, but you will be blown away by their boutique style clothing for women and stylish clothing for men.

For November 11, she wore the Blessington Sweater by Dubarry or Ireland. It's 50 percent alpaca, 50 percent cotton, and machine washable!

Leigh Ann is also sporting Longford Leather Boots by Dubarry. They're waterproof leather gore tex, and they have dry fast-dry soft leathers.

If you like what you see, there's a Dubarry Trunk Show on November 17th from 5 to 8 p.m. at Millbrook Tack. There will be snacks, samples of Irish whiskey, and great Dubarry items on display.

At the event you'll get a boot bag or Dubarry baseball cap with a minimum purchase.

