Northern Michigan man shoots 2 home invaders, killing 1

TAWAS CITY, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State Police say a northern Michigan man fatally shot one of two men who broke into his home and wounded the other.
Special 1st Lt. David Kaiser says the 66-year-old Tawas City man was home Sunday night when two men wearing masks and brandishing knives entered and tried to rob him. The homeowner shot them both with a rifle.
The Bay City Times reports a 21-year-old Oscoda man was dead when troopers arrived. The second suspect, a 29-year-old Oscoda man, was treated for a gunshot wound at the scene and then flown to a Saginaw hospital. Kaiser says he’s expected to survive.
Kaiser says the homeowner wasn’t injured. He hasn’t been arrested.
The names of the homeowner and the intruders haven’t been released.
6 comments
Bob
Too bad he miss killing the second one. If more people would take the same action thugs would find a job and go to work, or be dead.
CC
Good job homeowner. One useless gone. But Bob is right, make sure you kill the s.o.b.
No PC For Me
Why would he be arrested ?
We have this law, its called the Castle doctrine, and we have stand you ground laws.
The home owner-victim has all the rights, not the criminals.
Of course the left hates it and has tried several times to reverse the law thereby giving the legal advantage to the criminal.
The home own wasn’t arrested because he broke no laws. He did nothing immoral.
He does however need more practice. 50% is not good enough.
Jay
Thank you thank you 2nd amendment and thanks you for using it
adoado01
There need to be more dead bad guys. Maybe the word will get out…
No PC for Me
Why would the home owner be arrested ? no reason to mention he wasn’t.
That’s what happens to criminals
BTW. the left has tried more than once to make defending yourself illegal. . its called the “castle doctrine” . it gives the victim the legal advantage, not the criminal as the left would have it.