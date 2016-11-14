Northern Michigan man shoots 2 home invaders, killing 1

TAWAS CITY, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State Police say a northern Michigan man fatally shot one of two men who broke into his home and wounded the other.

Special 1st Lt. David Kaiser says the 66-year-old Tawas City man was home Sunday night when two men wearing masks and brandishing knives entered and tried to rob him. The homeowner shot them both with a rifle.

The Bay City Times reports a 21-year-old Oscoda man was dead when troopers arrived. The second suspect, a 29-year-old Oscoda man, was treated for a gunshot wound at the scene and then flown to a Saginaw hospital. Kaiser says he’s expected to survive.

Kaiser says the homeowner wasn’t injured. He hasn’t been arrested.

The names of the homeowner and the intruders haven’t been released.