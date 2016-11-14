Suspended officer who displayed Confederate flag resigns

Posted 9:11 PM, November 14, 2016, by , Updated at 09:19PM, November 14, 2016
Confederate flag on truck in Traverse City. Courtesy CNN,

Officer Michael Peters. Courtesy photo.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan police officer suspended after flying a Confederate flag from his pickup during a political rally has resigned.

Traverse City Manager Marty Colburn says Michael Peters turned his resignation Monday evening.

Colburn says Peters apologized to the community and “for the stain he put on the city” and its police department. Colburn says he believes Peters’ apology was sincere.

The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports that Peters was suspended with pay after he was seen Friday driving the pickup with the flag near a group protesting the election of Republican Donald Trump as president. Peters also was seen drinking a beer in a restricted parking zone. He had previously parked the vehicle displaying the flag in the police department’s lot.

Colburn says Peters’ behavior remains under investigation.

The Associated Press was unable to find a telephone number for Peters.

4 comments

  • Buzzell Gordon

    This is AMERICA not the North! It is NOT illegal to fly or display the confederate flag! Where is there a law in your city or state that says it is illegal to have and display that flag?

    This is America and we the people and the officer have rights under the constitution. The city of Traverse City needs to grow a backbone and quit trying to be PC! If I was him I would get a lawyer and take his case to the Supreme Court and have Traverse City pay for all legal fees and all back pay.

    Reply