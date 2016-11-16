Suspect in deadly road rage beating bonds out of jail
KENT COUNTY, Mich– The 18-year-old accused of brutally beating a man in a road rage incident is out of jail. Records show Christian Hillman posted a $100,000 cash or surety bond on Wednesday.
Hillman is facing second-degree murder charges in the death of 64-year-old William McFarlan, who passed away on October 31st. Investigators say his death was the result of a beating he suffered at the hands of Hillman in late September. That alleged attack happened on September 29 along Whitneyville Avenue in Caledonia.
Witnesses told deputies as many as three men on dirt bikes had beaten McFarlan, with one witness testifying in court that he heard Hillman say “that’s what you get for ****ing with me” as they left McFarlan on the road.
A friend of Hillman’s testified it was self-defense, saying Hillman told him McFarlan had been choking him during the confrontation.
Doctors say McFarlan suffered a number of injuries in the attack, including rib fractures and face lacerations. He died in hospice.
Hillman is due back in court for a Status Conference on December 1st.
7 comments
Bob
There is something wrong with the system
steve
Who’s the judge? I haven’t seen a name anywhere.
Nichole
And where are the other 2 that were involved?
jerry
and the judge is got to be as crazy as he is to let a murder out on bail iam sure his mother will say hes a nice boy and never did any thing bad and hes so sweet maybe now thats hes out someone will pay him back
Jared morse
Not a he sara smolinski
Kim Carson
Hopefully they have a tail on him so he can make the December 1st hearing…$100,000 is too cheap to get out of jail on murder charges. I can’t imagine how the victim and their family feel
Patrick Dennison
He’ll do some prison time and he’s going to be a great hit with the old timers – with those sweet smooth red cheeks and big innocent doe eyes…somewhere bubba just can’t wait for this new fish.