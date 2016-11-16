× Suspect in deadly road rage beating bonds out of jail

KENT COUNTY, Mich– The 18-year-old accused of brutally beating a man in a road rage incident is out of jail. Records show Christian Hillman posted a $100,000 cash or surety bond on Wednesday.

Hillman is facing second-degree murder charges in the death of 64-year-old William McFarlan, who passed away on October 31st. Investigators say his death was the result of a beating he suffered at the hands of Hillman in late September. That alleged attack happened on September 29 along Whitneyville Avenue in Caledonia.

Witnesses told deputies as many as three men on dirt bikes had beaten McFarlan, with one witness testifying in court that he heard Hillman say “that’s what you get for ****ing with me” as they left McFarlan on the road.

A friend of Hillman’s testified it was self-defense, saying Hillman told him McFarlan had been choking him during the confrontation.

Doctors say McFarlan suffered a number of injuries in the attack, including rib fractures and face lacerations. He died in hospice.

Hillman is due back in court for a Status Conference on December 1st.