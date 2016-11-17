Trump meets with Kissinger on China, Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump has wrapped up a meeting with former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in Trump Tower.

Trump’s transition team says the incoming president and Kissinger discussed China, Russia, Iran and the European Union.

It comes ahead of Trump’s meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, his first in-person meeting with a foreign leader since his election.

Kissinger was Secretary of State under Republican presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford.

