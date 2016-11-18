Big Jay Oakerson set to perform at Dr. Grins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - A big name in the comedy world is taking the Dr. Grins stage inside the B.O.B this weekend.

Big Jay Oakerson is performing at 8:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Friday, November 18th and at 5:30 p.m, 8:00 p.m., and 10:30 p.m. Saturday, November 19th.

Tickets range from $15-$20.