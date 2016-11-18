How to stay safe heating your home with propane this winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Winter is quickly approaching, which means it's time to turn on the heat in your home.

One way to heat your home is through propane. Propane is a very similar to natural gas, except that propane is portable, so it's brought right to you via truck rather than through a pipeline.

Propane is also an extremely safe product to use and environmentally sound. If there's a leak in the tank, propane doesn't go into the ground, it disperses into the air.

Incidents with propane are very small and rarely happen, but it always pays to be prepared in case of an emergency. Crystal Flash has some tips on how to use propane efficiently and safely to keep you and the family nice and warm this winter:

Keep the driveway cleared out: As Michiganders know, winters can be pretty brutal. In order for the driver to be able to find your home and deliver propane to the house, make sure the driveway and mailbox are clear of snow.

To learn more about how Crystal Flash can help with your home heating needs, give them a call at 1-800-875-4851 or locally at (616) 363-4851.