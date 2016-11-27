OSU fans compare Michigan fans to the Flint water crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's a rivalry that's no stranger to insults and jabs, but fans of both Ohio State University and the University of Michigan are crying foul when it comes to one sign posted on Twitter over the weekend.

The photo shows a bunch of OSU fans posing in front of a banner that reads "Michigan Girls: More Diseased Than Flint Water."

It's unclear where the picture was taken, but the photo was posted to the Barstool Sports Twitter account Saturday morning before the football game.

While the picture has been shared online hundreds of time, some say the stunt went too far, including the Detroit Free Press which posted the the image with the statement: "This isn't funny."

The water crisis in Flint began in 2014 when the city switched its supply from Detroit to the Flint River as a cost-cutting measure under emergency management. Since then, there have been elevated levels of lead in children's blood and several other health issues reported in the city. Flint is now getting its water again from Detroit, as officials continue to replace old pipes in the city.

So far, no one in the controversial photo has responded to the backlash.

Ohio State won Saturday's game 30-27.