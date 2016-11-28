× Police: Greenville woman used found credit card for calls from jail

GREENVILLE, Mich. – A Greenville woman has been arrested for allegedly using a stolen credit card to pay for calls from her ex-boyfriend in the Van Buren County jail.

Montcalm County deputies say that an area resident accidentally left her credit card at a Greenville restaurant. They say that Monique Megchiani allegedly found the card then used it to pay for collect calls from her ex-boyfriend who is lodged in the Van Buren County jail.

Megchiani has been charged with felony possession of a financial transaction device and stealing/retaining a financial transaction device. A judge set her bond at $2,500.